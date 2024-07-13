top of page
Search
  • jeremy cage
    • 1 day ago
    • 1 min read

A new church building rises up in Vertientes

Despite shortages of food, electricity, fuel, and any kind of building supplies, Rev. Yannel has been forging ahead with the construction of a beautiful new church - San Juan Evangelista in Vertientes - funded by the generosity of Rev. Jim Hornsby and Saint Paul's Nantucket. With trademark Cuban creativity and ingenuity the team has secured all the basic materials such as building blocks and cement. Driven by faith and perseverance, construction of the new church is progressing well.


Please click below to see a 1 minute video on the exciting construction progress that has been made.








181 views0 comments

admin@friendsofeccuba.org

1 203 858 5794

  • Grey Instagram Icon
  • Grey YouTube Icon
  • Grey Facebook Icon
To donate, please send a check payable to:
Friends of E.C.C
Write the project name in the memo section.

Mail the check to:
Mark Pendleton, Treasurer
218 Post Road
Greenland,
NH 03840
 

Write Us

Thanks for submitting!

bottom of page