A new church building rises up in Vertientes

Despite shortages of food, electricity, fuel, and any kind of building supplies, Rev. Yannel has been forging ahead with the construction of a beautiful new church - San Juan Evangelista in Vertientes - funded by the generosity of Rev. Jim Hornsby and Saint Paul's Nantucket. With trademark Cuban creativity and ingenuity the team has secured all the basic materials such as building blocks and cement. Driven by faith and perseverance, construction of the new church is progressing well.